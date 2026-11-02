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Paw Prints Found in Bricks From Anatolian Bronze Age Building

News November 2, 2026

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Adobe brick with dog paw print
Adobe brick with dog paw print

KÜTAHYA PROVINCE, TURKEY—La Brújula Verde reports that 4,000-year-old paw prints have been found in adobe brick at Tavşanlı Höyük, a settlement mound in western Anatolia that dates back some 8,000 years. The sun-baked bricks were part of a wall that collapsed during a fire in the Bronze Age. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, said that the prints had been made by a dog. Erkan Fidan of Bilecik Şeyh Edebali University and his excavation team have also uncovered ceramics, adobe, bone, burnt wood, and flint at the site. To read about other ancient canine prints preserved in brick, go to “They’re Just Like Us.”

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