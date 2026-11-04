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5,000-Year-Old Rock Art Found in Southern India

News November 4, 2026

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CHENNAI, INDIA—News Today Net reports that rock art estimated to be 5,000 years old has been discovered in caves in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The images are thought to have been drawn during the transition from hunting and gathering of the late Mesolithic period to early farming in the Neolithic period. They depict anthropomorphic figures, wild animals, dancing, and geometric designs. The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology and the Archaeological Survey of India have been asked to list the site as a protected monument. To read about petroglyphs in India’s remote region of Ladakh, go to “Himalayan High Art.”

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