ISTANBUL, TURKEY—Hürriyet Daily News reports that some 3,000 tons of debris has been removed from the tunnels beneath the Vezir Garden and West Garden sections of Hagia Sophia, a structure completed in A.D. 537 during the rule of the Byzantine emperor Justinian I (reigned A.D. 527–565). The more than 1,300 feet of tunnels are thought to have been part of the city’s drainage system, explained Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister. As the debris was cleared, researchers repaired damaged vaults and reinforced sections of the tunnels with stainless steel supports. A nearly 600-foot-long section running parallel to the entrance to Hagia Sophia may have once been connected to a Roman road. In the Vezir Garden section, the excavation revealed an underground burial structure that may predate the construction of Hagia Sophia. Conservation and study of the underground structures continues. To read about a Byzantine shipwreck dating to Justinian’s reign, go to “Shipping Stone.”