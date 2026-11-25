Tunnel beneath the Shallalat Gardens, Alexandria, Egypt

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a foundation made of limestone blocks, a tunnel, and a surrounding wall have been uncovered at the Shallalat Gardens site in the Royal Quarter of ancient Alexandria by researchers from the Hellenic Research Institute of Alexandrian Civilization (HRIAC). A committee of experts headed by Ayman Ashmawy of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities examined the square-shaped foundation and determined that it likely supported a tall building, which may have had a funerary function, based on the architectural features recovered at the site. The committee members think this building may have been associated with a royal tomb constructed by Ptolemy IV Philopater, who ruled from 222 to 205 B.C. The tomb was described in the writings of the Greek historian Strabo. Excavation and research into the possible use of the limestone foundation continues. To read about a famed Ptolemaic monument in the ancient city, go to “Secrets of the Seven Wonders: Lighthouse of Alexandria.”