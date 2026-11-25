QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA—According to a statement released by the University of Queensland, Tiina Manne of the University of Queensland and her colleagues analyzed animal bones recovered at Barrow Island and Riwi, two archaeological sites in Western Australia. The study suggests that people consumed a wide variety of foods some 45,000 years ago. “On Barrow Island, which was then connected to the mainland, the diet included wallabies, turtles, and reef fish, and articulated bones suggest only the most nutritious parts were eaten and the rest were discarded,” Manne said. At Riwi, a rock shelter on the edge of the Great Sandy Desert, people ate wallaby, echidna, possum, flying fox, snakes, and lizards, she added. “In a land of unpredictable rainfall, a variety of foods signals ‘plenty,’ and flexibility was the best strategy,” she explained. The study also supports First Nations oral histories of seasonal strategies and diets. It had been previously suggested that hunter-gatherers only broaden their diets when their preferred foods are scarce. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PNAS. To read about the 1,000-year-old burial of a male dingo in southeastern Australia, go to “Dearly Beloved Dingo.”
Researchers Evaluate Variety in Diet of Australia’s First Nations
News November 25, 2026
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