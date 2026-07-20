SHAANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—Two Liubo game boards carved into square bricks have been found in two Han Dynasty (206 B.C.–A.D. 220) tombs in Xi’an, an ancient capital city in central China, according to The Greek Reporter. The rules of the game are not completely understood, but each player is thought to have controlled six game pieces by throwing sticks or dice. One of the game boards is carved on an otherwise plain brick, while the other is on a brick adorned with a geometric pattern. Most of the other known Liubo game boards were made of lacquered wood or stone. It is not clear if these boards were ever used, since they may have been intended to be symbolic versions of the game for burial. To read more about ancient Chinese games, go to "Artifact: Subeixi Game Balls."
2,000-Year-Old Game Boards Identified in China
News July 20, 2026
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LOCATION: China
DATE: a.d. 25–220
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