JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

2,000-Year-Old Game Boards Identified in China

News July 20, 2026

Artifacts from Han Dynasty tomb, Xi’an, China
Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology
SHARE:
Carved game board
Liubo game board

SHAANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—Two Liubo game boards carved into square bricks have been found in two Han Dynasty (206 B.C.A.D. 220) tombs in Xi’an, an ancient capital city in central China, according to The Greek Reporter. The rules of the game are not completely understood, but each player is thought to have controlled six game pieces by throwing sticks or dice. One of the game boards is carved on an otherwise plain brick, while the other is on a brick adorned with a geometric pattern. Most of the other known Liubo game boards were made of lacquered wood or stone. It is not clear if these boards were ever used, since they may have been intended to be symbolic versions of the game for burial. To read more about ancient Chinese games, go to "Artifact: Subeixi Game Balls."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2016

The Price of Tea in China

Read Article
(Photo: S. Turga, AdobeStock)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2026

Ancient China’s “Pony Express”

Han Dynasty postal horses had hard lives but evocative names—meet Wandering Hawk, Podgy and Lumpy, and Mr. Red Horse

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/Gift of George D. Pratt, 1928

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2026

Cat Trails

Read Article
Tang Dynasty cat painting
The National Palace Museum, Taipei, CC BY 4.0, www.npm.gov.tw

Model Homes March/April 2026

Pigpens and Penthouses

LOCATION: China
DATE: a.d. 25–220

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Charlotte C. and John C. Weber Collection, Gift of Charlotte C. and John C. Weber, 1994

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap