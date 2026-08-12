ANTALYA, TURKEY—According to a Yeni Şafak report, a 2,400-year-old grave lined with stones has been unearthed in the eastern necropolis at the site of Aspendos, a Pamphylian city on Turkey’s southern coast. The tomb contained locally minted coins bearing images of wrestlers. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister, said that the grave may have belonged to a wrestler or to someone connected to the sport. To read about ancient wrestling, go to "Taking a Dive."
Possible Ancient Wrestler’s Tomb Found in Turkey
News August 12, 2026
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