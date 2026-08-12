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Possible Ancient Wrestler’s Tomb Found in Turkey

News August 12, 2026

Two views of a grave in Aspendos, Turkey
Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism
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Coins found in a grave in Aspendos, Turkey
Coins found in a grave in Aspendos, Turkey

ANTALYA, TURKEY—According to a Yeni Şafak report, a 2,400-year-old grave lined with stones has been unearthed in the eastern necropolis at the site of Aspendos, a Pamphylian city on Turkey’s southern coast. The tomb contained locally minted coins bearing images of wrestlers. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister, said that the grave may have belonged to a wrestler or to someone connected to the sport. To read about ancient wrestling, go to "Taking a Dive."

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