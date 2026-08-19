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Early Islamic Industrial Complex Unearthed

News August 19, 2026

View of excavations next to the stadium in Ramat Gan, Israel
Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority
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Aerial view of excavations next to the stadium in Ramat Gan, Israel
Aerial view of excavations next to the stadium in Ramat Gan, Israel

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL—According to a statement released by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), archaeologists uncovered a remarkable 1,700-year-old commercial complex in Ramat Gan during excavations next to the Winter Stadium. The site contains a series of workshops, warehouses, pottery kilns, and other industrial spaces that were organized around a network of intersecting streets. “Although buildings and artifacts from ancient periods have been discovered in the area in the past, the results of the current excavation exceeded all expectations,” said excavation directors Yoav Arbel and Lior Rauchberger. In addition to the ruins of buildings, the IAA team also recovered dozens of pottery vessels, oil lamps, cosmetic implements, iron pickax heads, dozens of coins, and a large quantity of local and imported glass vessels. The site seems to have been founded in the seventh or eighth century a.d. during the Umayyad or Abbasid Caliphate, and was situated along an important route that connected Jaffa, the district capital of Ramla, and Jerusalem. For more on the Umayyads, go to "Expanding the Story."

Series of rooms along the ancient streets of Ramat Gan, Israel
A series of rooms that served as shops or warehouses, along with industrial installations and pottery kilns, were uncovered along the streets of Ramat Gan.

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