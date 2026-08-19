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New Discoveries Link Sinai Site with Lost Egyptian City

News August 19, 2026

Excavated wall and structure at Tell Abu Saifi, Sinai, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
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Broken inscribed sandstone lintel unearthed at Tell Abu Saifi, Sinai, Egypt
Inscribed sandstone lintel unearthed at Tell Abu Saifi, Sinai, Egypt

EL QANTARA, EGYPT—Egyptian authorities announced a string of new discoveries at Tell Abu Saifi in northern Sinai that have strengthened the site’s association with the long-lost city of Mesen, according to a Daily News Egypt report. Excavations uncovered a mudbrick enclosure wall, including its gateways, and the remnants of a temple. The most significant find was a massive sandstone lintel that had been broken in half.  The lintel is inscribed on three sides with the titles of Ramesses II, along with a text referring to restoration work carried out on a statue of the deity Horus, who is referred to as the “Lord of Mesen.” Mesen was a New Kingdom city known from historical sources and associated with the Way of Horus, a military road that connected the Nile Delta to the Levant. Although its exact location has never been confirmed, this new evidence suggests it may be buried at Tell Abu Saifi. To read about a temple dedicated to Horus at Heliopolis, go to "Egypt's Eternal City."

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