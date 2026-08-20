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Dwellings Detected Near Monuments at Göbekli Tepe

News August 20, 2026

Aerial view of structures, Gobekli Tepe, Turkey
Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism
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ISTANBUL, TURKEY—IFL Science reports that possible dwellings have been found at Göbekli Tepe, an 11,000-year-old site in southeastern Turkey. It had been previously suggested that the site may have been built and used by hunter-gatherers solely for ceremonial gatherings, since little evidence of farming or pottery have been uncovered in the area. Necmi Karul of Istanbul University and the Stone Hills Project said that geophysical surveys conducted near the temple-like monumental pillars have detected traces of several large buildings. Internal layouts of these buildings suggest that they may have been used as residences, he added, at least during periods of the site’s long history. For more on Göbekli Tepe, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"

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