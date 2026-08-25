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U.S. Returns Artifacts to Egypt

News August 25, 2026

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA—CBS News reports that the FBI has returned 48 artifacts to Egypt. The figurines, amulets, and tomb equipment were relinquished by a collector who questioned their provenance. A subsequent investigation conducted by the FBI’s Art Crime Team determined that the objects were likely exported from Egypt by an antiquities trafficker who is now deceased. “These handed-over artifacts represent an integral part of the history and cultural heritage of Egypt and its people, and we are very glad and honored to bring them home,” said Ambassador Hossam Eldeen Aly, Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Los Angeles. In all, U.S. law enforcement agencies have returned more than 5,000 items to Egypt over the past 10 years. To read about recent archaeology in Egypt, go to "Stop, Tomb Thief!"

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