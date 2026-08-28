COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—An international team of researchers including Clara Granzotto of the University of Copenhagen and Rebecca J. Stacey of the British Museum has analyzed the proteins in 28 samples of paint taken from 14 Egyptian artifacts ranging in date from 1425 B.C. to A.D. 400, Phys.org reports. The coffins, wall paintings from tombs, painted limestone, and mummy-related plasterwork are currently housed in three European museums. The test results indicate that collagen from cattle was used most often as a binding medium for paint. However, the hides, connective tissues, and bones of sheep or goats, donkeys, and horses—and perhaps even wild antelopes—were also used to make paint adhesives. Plant proteins were also identified in the mixtures. These proteins are thought to have been used in the form of seed cake, which is what is left over after seeds are pressed for their oil. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about the materials artists in Roman Egypt used to create portraits of the dead, go to "At Face Value."
Proteins in Ancient Egyptian Paints Analyzed
News August 28, 2026
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