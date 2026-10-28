IBRI, OMAN—The Oman Observer reports that burial chambers containing human remains and pottery have been excavated in northwestern Oman by archaeologists from Oman’s Department of Heritage and Tourism. The burials have been dated to the third millennium B.C. and attributed to Mesopotamia’s Jemdet Nasr civilization. Walid bin Hamad al Ghafri of the Department of Heritage and Tourism said that the excavation uncovered many beads, in addition to bronze arrowheads, axes, and daggers. Archaeological sites in the region are in danger of destruction due to rapid urban development, he concluded. To read about how people lived in the Omani desert some 5,000 years ago, go to “Oasis Makers of Arabia.”
5,000-Year-Old Burials Uncovered in Oman
News October 28, 2026
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